6 Vt. hospitals ordered to cut rates

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Six Vermont hospitals are being ordered to cut their rates.

The Green Mountain Care board wants to see them slashed by about $15 million.

The board says it looked at a number of factors in making the decision including past budget performance and staffing needs.

Most of the rate reductions will go into effect Oct. 1.

