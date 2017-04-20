Pelkey training for Olympic trials

Montpelier's Amanda Pelkey has been chasing the dream of representing the U.S. at the Olympic games. She has won 2 gold medals at the World Championships. Soon, she will find out if her dream comes true.

Since returning from Michigan after winning that second World gold earlier this month, Pelkey has been right back at work training for the U-S Olympic selection camp, which will run from April 30th to May 4th in Tampa, Florida. From that camp, 23 players will be chosen to represent the U.S. at the Winter Olympics next year in South Korea.

Pelkey is currently working out with fellow members of the national team in the Boston area. On Thursday, Channel Three Sports' Scott Fleishman caught up with Pelkey at one of those training sessions.