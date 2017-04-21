Classes canceled Friday after South Burlington school threats

There will be no school in the South Burlington school district Friday after students and faculty have been plagued by threats all week. South Burlington Police say they're now getting help from the FBI to find out who is sending messages saying they want to murder people at South Burlington High School. The messages grew more specific and threatening by the day.

"I've made the decision to cancel school tomorrow. So we'll have no school Friday for all of our schools," said David Young, South Burlington schools superintendent.

School doors will be closed Friday in South Burlington after a week of continual threats. Thursday, a cryptic email called for the murders of five teachers and 11 students. Police say they are now working with the FBI to figure out who made a concerning phone call and sent increasingly violent email messages to the school three days in a row.

"We do have avenues that we're exploring. I really don't want to comment whether they're local or far due to the fact that we're in the midst of the investigation,” South Burlington Police Chief Trevor Whipple said.

"Any other resources that the school district needs that the municipality can provide, we're here to do that,” said Kevin Dorn, city manager.

Whipple says he does not know if the threats are all connected or if they are related to others in the region.

"There was one in Essex. We don't know if this is related or not," Whipple said.

The chief also didn't speak to intent, though the email cited the removal of the controversial "Rebels" mascot name as motivation.

Police are asking the community to share any information they have about the threats.

Here are ways to report tips:

- Recorded telephone tip line: 802-846-4187

- Champlain Valley Crime Stoppers: 1-800-427-TIPS (8477)

- Anonymous text message: 844-848-8477

- Web tips: www.vtips.info

- South Burlington Police Department: 802-846-4111

"It is rare in events like this, that someone doesn't know something," Whipple said. "We really welcome and ask the community to look inward and have a conversation."

The South Burlington School District will be off next week for spring break.

