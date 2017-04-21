Vermont residents urge caution on planned apartment complex

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Residents are urging caution on a planned 75-unit apartment complex, saying the city of Burlington needs to better understand any possible impact the building may have on the local environment.

The Burlington Free Press reports that a number of citizens are concerned about the impact construction of the complex on Colchester Avenue across from the UVM Medical Center would have on erosion and soil. One resident, Theresa Lefebvre, says that she believes the construction would amplify soil erosion. Another, Bob Butani, says that a previous owner's use of fill could result in contamination during construction. The building developer, Frank von Turkovitch, says that once plans are approved, there will be more in-depth environmental studies.

After the public hearing, the board deemed itself amply informed and closed out the meeting. They meet again next week to deliberate what the city needs for construction to begin.

