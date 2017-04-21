Marshfield quick stop robbed

Nick Borelli and Ike Bendavid are back in the kitchen this week making a tasty and healthy snack.
People have nearly three weeks left to enter the 2017 New Hampshire Moose Permit Auction.
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is asking for the public's help next month in monitoring the state's wild turkey population.
The commissioner of the Vermont Environmental Conservation Department is expected next week to release language for a proposed rule aimed at solving a clash between a rowing center and cottage owners over use of a waterway they share in Vermont.
Experts say state may take in millions less than predicted in May.
It is the 7th year that kayakers in the Upper Valley participate in a 9 mile paddle.
Driver lost control and crashed through a fence at an interstate 89 weigh station.
The Friday morning incident sent multiple juvenile passengers to the hospital.
