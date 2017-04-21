Quantcast

Marshfield quick stop robbed

MARSHFIELD, Vt. -

A store clerk is safe after being held at gunpoint late Thursday night.

Vermont State Police say it happened at the Maplefields Store on Route 2 in Marshfield just before 11:30 p.m. They say the gunman wore a mask and got away with cash.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man, about 6-feet tall. He was wearing a dark shirt, gray pants and black shoes, and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.

