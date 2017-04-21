UVM to build new rescue facility

They respond to emergencies at the University of Vermont and the nearby neighborhoods, and now the school rescue squad is getting a new home

Marshall Wallace will be graduating from UVM next month and after hours of classes and homework, he's most proud of something else.

"This is something our students start in their freshman year and take strong ownership of," said Marshall.

The student-run organization is in its 45th year of serving UVM and Chittenden County. In 2016, the rescue service responded to over 1,600 calls in our community, which Wallace feels adds to their education

"Our students are learning on the books and in school while also learning in the real world exposing themselves to medical calls," Wallace said.

Friday morning in front of a full crowd, UVM broke ground on a new $1.4 million facility for the rescue squad. It's bigger than the old one and can accommodate more staff. No tuition money is paying for this, charges for rescue calls along with donations are getting that done.

"There is not an organization that is as persistent and an organization that is so singularly focused as UVM Rescue," said Tom Sullivan, UVM president.

Wallace also got to talk to the crowd. He reflected on his time spent serving the community.

"Not only will I carry a diploma from UVM, but I will carry four years of incredible experiences at the UVM Rescue Station, on the ambulance and on calls in Chittenden County," Wallace said.

The new headquarters is expected to open in the fall along with the introduction of a new ambulance.