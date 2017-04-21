Quantcast

Colchester students honor lunch lady

COLCHESTER, Vt. -

Students at Colchester Middle School honored one of their lunch ladies with a song.

Ruthie Quintin was surprised when the students all sang "Happy Birthday" to her Monday. They also hand delivered 80 birthday cards to the cook in honor of her 80th birthday.

Ruthie has been working in the district for 29 years.

