Vt. hospital warns of phone scam

A warning about scammers who claim to be from a Northeast Kingdom hospital.

The Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury says this week, scammers started calling people in the area telling them they have an outstanding balance at the hospital and then asking for a credit card to take care of it.

The hospital says it will not ask for your credit card information on the phone like that. They say do not give your information to these people.

Hospital officials say while they're not aware of anyone who has fallen for the scam, they're concerned because the scammers can fake the caller ID to make it seem like the call is coming from the hospital.

The attorney general's office has been notified about the scam.