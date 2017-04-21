Survey results in on I-89 traffic troubles

An update on efforts to solve traffic troubles on a busy stretch of Interstate 89.

We told you in February how Vermont State Police and VTrans were teaming up on a survey for drivers. They wanted to know about the area between exits 13 and 16, and what could be done to make that area safer for the 56,000 drivers who pass through there daily. Police respond to more crashes there than anywhere else in the state.

Two-thousand people responded to the survey and police say they got many comments.

"There's a lot of driver behavior issues with people driving too aggressively through the area. You see a lot of tailgating and speeding, so that's up there. And then some people would like to see some changes to how people are merging to the interstate coming on from Exit 15 southbound," Vt. State Police Lt. Garry Scott said.

Now, they're working to identify short-term fixes and long-term plans, figure out what those solutions would cost and how they would be paid for.

