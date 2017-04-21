Sununu calls for additional beds at state psychiatric hospital

By HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is calling for additional beds at the state psychiatric hospital as part of a larger effort to re-engineer New Hampshire's mental health system.

Sununu spoke to reporters Friday after touring the emergency department at Concord Hospital, which is frequently full of patients waiting to be admitted to New Hampshire Hospital for inpatient psychiatric care. On the busiest day - in February - 22 psychiatric patients were waiting for beds in a space designed for six.

Sununu said he's been working with lawmakers on a proposal that will be released next week to increase capacity at New Hampshire Hospital. Longer term, he wants to improve community-based services so fewer inpatient beds.

He did not specify how many new beds he's proposing or what that would cost.

