Quantcast

Vermont unemployment rate stays at 3 percent in March - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont unemployment rate stays at 3 percent in March

Posted: Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Labor says the state's unemployment rate remained steady last month at 3 percent.

The March rate compares to a March 2016 unemployment rate of 3.3 percent.

Labor Commissioner Lyndsay Kurrle says there are numerous employment opportunities from entry level to professional, technical and managerial.

Unemployment in the state's 17 labor markets ranged from a low of 2.6 percent in the Burlington-South Burlington area and White River Junction to a high of 6.9 percent in Derby.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.