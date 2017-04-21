Vermont unemployment rate stays at 3 percent in March

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Labor says the state's unemployment rate remained steady last month at 3 percent.

The March rate compares to a March 2016 unemployment rate of 3.3 percent.

Labor Commissioner Lyndsay Kurrle says there are numerous employment opportunities from entry level to professional, technical and managerial.

Unemployment in the state's 17 labor markets ranged from a low of 2.6 percent in the Burlington-South Burlington area and White River Junction to a high of 6.9 percent in Derby.

