Volkswagen ordered to pay $2.8B to US

Volkswagen has been ordered to pay a $2.8 billion criminal penalty in the United States for cheating on diesel emissions tests.

The sentence was ordered Friday, six weeks after the German automaker pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of justice. VW admits that nearly 600,000 diesel cars in the U.S. were programmed to turn on pollution controls during testing and off while on the road.  

The automakers is also spending $11 billion to buy back cars. Seven employees have also been charged.

