Fire destroys Fairfax sugaring building, again

Fire destroyed a sugaring building in Fairfax, again.

When firefighters got to the shed on Pylon Road Friday they found the blaze fully involved. They were able to put the fire out, but the building is a complete loss.

They say it was used to house vacuum pumps which were running while the lines were getting cleaned.

The fire chief says it doesn't appear suspicious, but he has no idea what caused this fire since all the equipment was new because this is the second time there's been a fire there this year.

