Former VSP detective on how to stop swatting threats

The school threats in South Burlington follow threats of violence in Essex Junction last week. Investigators say the two cases are different.

So what can be done to stop these threats?

Police say Essex Junction is likely a case of swatting with calls made via the internet from anywhere in the world. South Burlington may be local and easier to solve. Brian Miller is a former detective lieutenant with the Vermont State Police. He says, in any case, police have to take these calls seriously and ultimately what might stop them is public punishment for the person who's caught. He's responded to a swatting scene before.

Miller responded to a case of swatting two years ago in Chester. It was a person claiming to be stabbing someone and it was a hoax. No one was ever caught because swatting cases are hard to solve. He expects that someone will be caught in the South Burlington case and when they are, he says the punishment should be severe to set an example and to stop these kinds of crimes.

"The community needs to say enough is enough and when people are caught justice needs to be severe and swift. It's important that it’s a very public prosecution when the time comes," said Miller.

Miller also says parents should closely monitor what their kids are doing online in case it's a kid who's making these threats.