Quantcast

Stuck in Vermont: Long Trail at Berlin Mall - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Stuck in Vermont: Long Trail at Berlin Mall

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Almost 600 people have spent the last four months walking the Long Trail... but not the one you might think. This Long Trail is at the Berlin Mall and that's where Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger got "Stuck in Vermont" this week. Watch the video to see.

Click here for "Stuck in Vermont."

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.