BHS names new principal

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Burlington High School officially has its new principal.

She's already a familiar face. Tracy Racicot has been the interim principal at the high school for about a year.

The superintendent's office confirmed to us that they announced her move to a permanent role to staff Friday afternoon.

She replaces Amy Mellencamp who moved to C.P. Smith School.

