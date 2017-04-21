Quantcast

High School Thursday Spring highlights - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

High School Thursday Spring highlights

Posted: Updated:

High School Scores for Thursday 4/20

Baseball

Colchester 6
Burlington 4

Essex 3
Missisquoi 0

Champlain Valley 8
Middlebury 2

Spaulding 12
North Country 2

St. Johnsbury 6
BFA-St. Albans 4

Mount Abraham 4
Rice 2

Lake Region 6
Lyndon 5

Softball

Missisquoi 10
Essex 8

Colchester 18
Burlington 5

Lyndon 15
Lake Region 0

BFA-St. Albans 10
St. Johnsbury 6

North Country 2
Spaulding 1

Middlebury 9
Champlain Valley 2

Boys lacrosse

Burlington 17
Plattsburgh (N.Y.) 4

Milton 9
Green Mountain Valley 7

St. Johnsbury 11
Lamoille 6

Girls lacrosse

Colchester 16
Lamoille 5

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.