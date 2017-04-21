High School Thursday Spring highlights

High School Scores for Thursday 4/20
Baseball
Colchester 6
Burlington 4
Essex 3
Missisquoi 0
Champlain Valley 8
Middlebury 2
Spaulding 12
North Country 2
St. Johnsbury 6
BFA-St. Albans 4
Mount Abraham 4
Rice 2
Lake Region 6
Lyndon 5
Softball
Missisquoi 10
Essex 8
Colchester 18
Burlington 5
Lyndon 15
Lake Region 0
BFA-St. Albans 10
St. Johnsbury 6
North Country 2
Spaulding 1
Middlebury 9
Champlain Valley 2
Boys lacrosse
Burlington 17
Plattsburgh (N.Y.) 4
Milton 9
Green Mountain Valley 7
St. Johnsbury 11
Lamoille 6
Girls lacrosse
Colchester 16
Lamoille 5
