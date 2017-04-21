Teevens to throw out Fenway first pitch

Dartmouth football head coach Buddy Teevens will be at Fenway Park next Tuesday night to throw out the first pitch ahead of the Red Sox game against the New York Yankees. Teevens will be on hand that night along with the head coaches of the other five schools that will play games at the home of the Red Sox as part of the Fenway Gridiron Series. Dartmouth will take on Ivy rival Brown on Friday, November 10th at Fenway Park.