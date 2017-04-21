Champion Cadets visit Statehouse

The parade of sports teams visiting the Vermont statehouse continued Wednesday morning. The Norwich men's hockey team met with Governor Phil Scott and other state officials in celebration of the Division III NCAA championship the Cadets captured last month in Utica, New York.

"It's obviously a huge honor to come here to the state house and see Governor Scott," Norwich forward, Tyler Piacentini said. "We appreciate the support that he gives our team. He's a season ticket holder. It's an honor being here."

"This is the fun part, bringing them in to honor them," Governor Phil Scott said. "They deserve all the praise and getting in a little extra attention so that we can say thank you for what they've provided for Central Vermont, which is really important."

The team received a proclamation from the Governor as well as a joint resolution from the general assembly, presented by Representatives Anne Donahue and Patti Lewis. It was just the latest honor for a Cadet team that stormed through the season with a record of 27-1-3 to capture the programs fourth national title since 2000.

"To win it, and then to keep on having little surprises like this, it's an honor for the players and myself," Norwich head Coach, Mike McShane said. "And it's a great experience for them to come here, meet the governor and talk to other people about it.

It was just the latest honor for a Cadet team that stormed through the season with a record of 27-1-3 to capture the programs fourth national title since 2000.