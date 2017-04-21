Police: South Burlington student arrested in school threat case

FBI authorities working with the South Burlington Police made an arrest in the South Burlington High School student and teacher threatening case Friday night.

Police say Josiah Leach, an 18-year-old South Burlington student was arrested at his home Friday evening.

Authorities say Leach was tied to a series of threats placed against South Burlington High School students and faculty for the past several days.

“You know what you’re going to see to see is some good boots on the ground, investigative work. Some investigators that were really committed and impassioned to say that we really need to figure out who’s doing this so we can make it stop,” said South Burlington Police Chief Trevor Whipple.

“Our community’s really feeling unsafe, people are frightened for their lives. We had some good folks at the table with some good knowledge of how to do cyber investigation, particularly the FBI and folks from the Leahy Center over at Champlain College,” Whipple said.

Reporter Keith McGilvery: To learn that this suspect is a South Burlington student, what goes through your mind?

Whipple: I think again, you know shocking. I think there’s a lot of people feeling deceived, feeling cheated maybe. It’s one of their own, I think that that is even more difficult to come to grips with.

Leach is charged with knowingly transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce.

