What happens when suspected abuse is reported

A West Rutland man is going to prison after being found guilty of lewd and lascivious conduct.
A West Rutland man is going to prison after being found guilty of lewd and lascivious conduct.
A Southern Vermont teen is in trouble in New Hampshire for allegedly trying to elude police.
A Southern Vermont teen is in trouble in New Hampshire for allegedly trying to elude police.
We have an update on the pedestrian who was hit by a car outside a Milton grocery store.
We have an update on the pedestrian who was hit by a car outside a Milton grocery store.
Route 5 is closed about 2.5 miles north of the town line in Coventry where road crews are working on a ledge.
Route 5 is closed about 2.5 miles north of the town line in Coventry where road crews are working on a ledge.
Nearly three dozen law enforcement officers have completed a treehouse a New York state trooper was building for his daughter when he was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.
Nearly three dozen law enforcement officers have completed a treehouse a New York state trooper was building for his daughter when he was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.
Smokers will no longer be able to light up in parks and ballfields in nine New Hampshire towns.
Smokers will no longer be able to light up in parks and ballfields in nine New Hampshire towns.
Gas prices have gone up a bit in northern New England.
Gas prices have gone up a bit in northern New England.
According to research, every town and city across Vermont needs to fill an average of four to six drivers to complete all the school bus routes. Melissa Sheketoff finds out those positions will be filled
According to research, every town and city across Vermont needs to fill an average of four to six drivers to complete all the school bus routes. Melissa Sheketoff finds out those positions will be filled