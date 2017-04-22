What happens when suspected abuse is reported

Children all over the country are being abused, including in Vermont. During the month of April, the problem of child abuse is highlighted.

Linda Johnson, Prevent Child Abuse Vermont Executive Director, says it's up to adults to stop abuse. She says there are many reasons why a child can't. “Because they really care about that person, they care about the special attention they're receiving, they don't want to get that person in trouble, that person seems to really care about them, they don't really understand what's happening, they don't have language for it,” said Johnson. “And so then it comes back home to we really need to teach our children the correct names for body parts so that if something to say, they are clearly understood."

She says the biggest deterrent to abuse is open dialogue between the guardian and child. That's because a possible offender who knows you have that good relationship is more likely to leave your child alone. "Most sexual abuse is committed by people who know the family well, may have even groomed family to that person with the care of their child without others around, so it happens in secret and it’s very, very important that your child be able to turn to you,” said Johnson.

She also says don't tell children they HAVE to tell you about abuse, instead tell them they can tell you “If they are told they have to tell, and they must tell, and they’re unable to then they internalize it as their fault,” said Johnson.

Johnson says the signs are mostly emotional. "Somebody may have a very strong reaction to a friend of the family, or a relative in the family coming over, not want to visit that person. Just feels, it just feels like something is up with the child,” said Johnson.



If you as a parent, family member, friend or just a neighbor think a child is being abused, call the Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF) hotline - available 24/7.



“And they’ll speak to a social worker, and that social worker can talk to them about their concern and really try to understand what the information is that they have,” said Karen Shea, DCF Deputy Commissioner. “And whether or not it’s something that should be reported and if it is reported, we would then determine whether it’s something that we can respond to based on policy and law.”

She says she gets about 20,000 reports of abuse a year. “We respond to over 5,000 of those reports,” said Shea.

Shea says they currently have about 1,300 children in custody at DCF.