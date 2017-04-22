Destination Recreation: Fun Zone 2.0

As ski resorts close their doors to winter operation, one resort is gearing up for a new set of visitors.

In the middle of the Smugglers’ Notch ski resort, they have a revamped entertainment and adventure center which will be open year-round.

“We now have a viable option that can handle people and the level of excitement that they have come to expect,” said Joel Chaudoir, Smugglers’ Notch.

‘Fun Zone 2.0’ is filled with three stories of games and activities, which Chaudoir is hoping will provide guests with more options at the resort.

Chaudoir says it’s for kids of all ages.

With so many options the kids are happy, but so are the parents.

“The nice thing is that there is a huge variety here. Like the have the miniature golf, the inflatables, the ping-pong. We have kids of all ages, so it was able to cater to all of those different ages which was great,” said Christin Dority, a mom of three.

This is a big upgrade from the last Fun Zone, and now makes Smugglers’ Notch more of a destination for all seasons.

Which Chaudoir says will keep people at the resort year round.

“This will round out the experience for sure,” said Chaudoir.