Gov. Phil Scott reacts to SBHS death-threat arrest

Governor Phil Scott released this statement Sunday, following the threats at South Burlington High School and the recent arrest:

"The threats to schools over the last week have no place in Vermont or any community. I’ve been briefed throughout the investigation in South Burlington and on last night’s arrest, and want to commend school district and municipal officials, and local, state and federal law enforcement, including the South Burlington Police Department, Vermont State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Attorneys Office. They each handled this situation with the seriousness it deserved, kept our students and school employees safe, and supported an investigation resulting in an arrest. There should be no doubt, when a situation like this occurs anywhere in Vermont, all levels of government will work together to protect our citizens, and to identify, apprehend and prosecute those who are responsible. My thoughts are with students, school district employees and families who can now have some peace of mind. I appreciate Superintendent David Young’s work to provide mental health resources to those impacted. Looking ahead, the Vermont Agency of Education will be working closely with the district, conducting an after-action review to ensure we continue to improve our coordinated response to threats of all types. The State will continue to support the safety and security of our schools and our communities, in every way we can.”