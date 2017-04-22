Quantcast

19 grants totaling more than $324K to North Country groups - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

19 grants totaling more than $324K to North Country groups

Posted: Updated:
BARRE, Vt. -

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire Charitable Foundation fund supporting efforts in the North Country has awarded 19 grants totaling more than $324,000.

The Tillotson Fund awards grants to municipal, educational and nonprofit organizations throughout northern New Hampshire and bordering communities in Vermont and southern Quebec.

Grants included over $8,500 to the Vermont Foodbank to support its "BackPack" program in the Lunenburg and Brighton, Vermont schools, which sends students home with nourishing meals for the weekend. It serves more than 1,200 children in 28 schools.

In New Hampshire, the Gorham Community Learning Center received $10,000 to support the purchase of a new 12-person van. The Upper Connecticut Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area Group in Lancaster received $20,000 to implement an invasive species prevention plan and establish an education and management program for local youth.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.