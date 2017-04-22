Vermont Fish and Wildlife stocking more than 1 million fish

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says fish stocking is underway across the state with more than 1 million trout, salmon and walleye destined for the state's lakes, rivers and streams.

Fish Culture Operations Manager Adam Miller says some lake and pond stocking began earlier this month, but river and stream stocking will be in full swing during May.

The stocking includes brook, brown, lake, rainbow and steelhead rainbow trout, as well as landlocked Atlantic salmon and walleye.

Miller says the stocking includes nearly 15,000 trophy trout, 2-year-old brook, brown and rainbow trout that are stocked in 21-miles of rivers and 16 lakes and ponds across the state that are designated as trophy water.

Stocking details, including the locations where trophy trout are stocked, are on the department's website.

