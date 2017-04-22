Quantcast

Vermont Fish and Wildlife stocking more than 1 million fish - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont Fish and Wildlife stocking more than 1 million fish

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy Vt. Fish and Wildlife Dept. Courtesy Vt. Fish and Wildlife Dept.
MONTPELIER, Vt. -

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says fish stocking is underway across the state with more than 1 million trout, salmon and walleye destined for the state's lakes, rivers and streams.

Fish Culture Operations Manager Adam Miller says some lake and pond stocking began earlier this month, but river and stream stocking will be in full swing during May.

The stocking includes brook, brown, lake, rainbow and steelhead rainbow trout, as well as landlocked Atlantic salmon and walleye.

Miller says the stocking includes nearly 15,000 trophy trout, 2-year-old brook, brown and rainbow trout that are stocked in 21-miles of rivers and 16 lakes and ponds across the state that are designated as trophy water.

Stocking details, including the locations where trophy trout are stocked, are on the department's website.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.