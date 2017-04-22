Rallies for Science in communities across the country

Similar events, focused on climate change and protecting the environment, were scheduled in large and small cities throughout the United States. That included a march in Montpelier where organizers were sending a message to lawmakers.

For some, science is a subject in school. To others, it could be a profession. But, for this crowd in Montpelier on Saturday, the term science meant much more.

"The big message is that we need to value science. There are three main things that I think are important. I think science teaches us to explore. It makes us stewards of the earth, and it unifies us, and I think whether you believe it or not, science provides the truth, and I think that's really important," said Susan Koch, Vermont's 2016 Teacher of the Year.

Several hundred people gathered outside the statehouse for an event called the March for Science. Multiple speakers reminded the public why they should value science.

The March for Science in Montpelier was one of several events held across the state and one of several hundred events held across the nation. Thousands filled the streets in major cities like Chicago, Washington D.C., and New York City. Other marches were also held around the world. Climate change was one of the many topics discussed in Montpelier.

"Climate change has redefined what it means to be a kid growing up in Vermont, and it's changed what it means to be a parent, and not for the better," said speaker David Grass.

The rallies come as the Trump administration took steps to alter the Clean Power Plan which put regulations in place on energy production. Trump argues that the plan would have cost the nation billions a year and would have caused electricity rates to rise in 41 states.

But, organizers of the Montpelier rally are encouraging lawmakers to vote against budget cut proposals and policies they say are destructive to the environment. Another goal was to welcome a more diverse community into the field of science. Several speakers discussed the importance of getting younger people involved in the discussion of climate change.

"People who are being like 'Science doesn't matter. Climate change isn't real.' They're not the ones who have to deal with the consequences. I do, so I would like to have our earth be alive when I'm older. I'm only 14, so I have a while I have to be here," said 14-year-old Oskar Neubrger.

Celebrating the scientist in everyone on Earth Day.