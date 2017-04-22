Quantcast

Baseball rivals meet Saturday

BARRE, Vt. -

Spaulding beat U-32, 5-4 on Saturday at Spaulding High School in a non-league game.  The Raiders were the home team as the game was originally scheduled to by played in East Montpelier, but the field there was unplayable.

The Tide scored the first three runs in the game.  Jalen Lewis, Gaven Willett and AJ Castellaneta each drove in a run as Spaulding took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the 5th.  U-32 answered with a run in the bottom of the 5th thanks to an Eli Oliver RBI.

