Vt businesses celebrate National Record Store Day

It was big day for record stores around the county.

At Diamond Run Mall in Rutland, an early Saturday morning typically means minimal foot traffic and caged store fronts. But for one business, the Mountain Man, it was the busiest day of the year.

"Today is record store day," said owner Meshach Tourigny.

Music lovers filled the store to get records that they can't get any other day of the year. "You sign a pledge saying that you're only going to sell them for a certain price and that you won't sell them ahead of time," Tourigny said.

"There's a concert from 1975 by Bruce Springsteen that came out for the first time and that's what got me here," said music lover Kurt Staudter. The Springfield man has been buying vinyl since he was a kid. "I've got turn-tables that I need to put to use."

"It's something that you sit down alone or with friends and just experience without doing anything else," Chris Pariseau of Rutland.

Independently-owned music stores around the country took part in the event. A line stretched out the door and around the block to get into Burlington Records on Church street.

"There are a lot of these little gems in towns like Rutland and all over. These sort of small businesses that are really providing something that online sales can't provide," Pariseau said.

"Something I'm passionate about and to see other people passionate about it as well, is just amazing and I love to see it grow," Tourigny said.

A day dedicated to records, that keeps on spinning.