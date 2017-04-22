Lafferty wins Hoop Shoot Championship

Eleven year old Jacobi Lafferty of Colchester won the Elks Hoop Shoot National Championship Saturday in Chicago. Lafferty missed his first free throw of the competition, but proceeded to make the next 44 in a row to take the title. Jacobi outlasted his final opponent, last year's winner, in a a couple of tie breaker shoot outs.

Jacobi arrived back in Burlington on Wednesday with his championship trophy in hand. He also received a plaque and a medal and will get his name in the basketball hall of fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Scott did a story on Jacobi a couple of years ago after he finished 4th in the competition. You can check out that story here: http://www.wcax.com/story/28885525/cute-kid-hot-shot