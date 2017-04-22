Quantcast

Barre man faces several charges

WASHINGTON, Vt. -

A Barre man faces several charges after an incident in nearby Washington.                             

32-year-old Nathan George is charged with Burglary, Drug Possession, and Cruelty to a Child. Police say he caused damage to both a home and vehicle at Lindsay Lane in Washington -- however police have not released any additional details. George was taken into custody without incident and is being held for lack of bail.     

