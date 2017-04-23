Bucks Roll to 6-0

Kelvin Amparo had six total touchdowns as the Vermont Bucks dominated Myrtle Beach 75-34 Saturday at Gutterson Fieldhouse. With the win, Vermont moves to 6-0 on the season.

The Sharks seemed determined to hang with the Bucks early: Daryl Clark found Jared Harris who scampered in for a touchdown on the opening possession of the game, and they answered a Bucks score with yet another touchdown.

But a pair of Charles Tarver kick returns, one which he took for a touchdown and the other which he returned to the Myrtle Beach one yard line, turned the tide in favor of the Bucks.

Amparo had four of his scores in the first half and added two more after the break.

The contest was the first non-league game of the year for Vermont, and served as a showcase for the kind of talent th Bucks look to compete against in the future. The team recently announced that their current league (the Can-Am Indoor Football League) would merge with Myrtle Beach's current league (Arena Pro Football) in Spring of 2018 to form the American Arena League. The Bucks play another non-league game next Saturday when they host the Baltimore Vengeance of the Mid-Atlantic Indoor Football League.