WCAX sold to Gray Television

The Martin family has announced the sale of WCAX-TV to Gray Television.
Police say there was another wrong-way driver on the interstate in Vermont. But this time, they say another motorist helped stop the wrong-way driver.
A warning about a new phishing scam targeting Google users.
More money is heading to Vermont to battle the opiate crisis.
At the University of Vermont, questions still remain after the theft of a Black Lives Matter flag from campus last fall.
Another school board meeting packed South Burlington Middle School Wednesday night.
The search continued Wednesday night for a missing Bennington man.
A massive police response shut down downtown St. Albans for hours Wednesday. Tactical teams took over Main Street where a distraught man was holed up in an apartment building.
