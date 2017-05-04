WCAX sold to Gray Television

WCAX-TV has been sold.

The Martin family announced the sale of the TV station Thursday. Gray Television, Inc., will acquire the CBS affiliate in Burlington, Vermont, for $29 million.

Peter Martin, the president of Mount Mansfield Television, Inc., said, "WCAX is an integral part of the dynamic communities in which our family has lived, worked, and grown for decades. We welcome Gray to Vermont with the knowledge that its values, resources, and portfolio of similar stations will ensure that WCAX continues providing strong journalism, community leadership, and workplace excellence for many more decades to come."

The Martins said they would not sell WCAX to just anyone and they chose Gray because they will take care of the station's legacy. The Martins launched WCAX in 1954.

"We will proudly build upon WCAX's strong foundation and six decades of success as we expand into Vermont, northern New York and northern New Hampshire with another great leading local media institution," said Kevin Latek, Gray's executive vice president.

In a letter to employees, the Martins said they chose to sell the station because they believe they have done all they can with WCAX and the business of broadcast TV is changing quickly. They say the challenges of operating a single station in a small market are "akin to being a small, open boat in an ever-intensifying storm. The threats are many and the odds of survival are shrinking."

They said partnering with a reputable group like Gray gives the station many advantages it currently does not have.

Gray will assume control of the station June 1. No layoffs are planned.

Gray owns or operates more than 100 television stations in 56 TV markets.

Click here for more on WCAX-TV's history.