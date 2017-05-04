Don't get hooked by Google Docs phishing scam

You've probably heard about the big Google Documents email scam making national headlines. Businesses, individuals, even schools were hit by scammers looking to steal information. Taylor Young checked in with Champlain College to see how they handled the scam.

Forward urgent phishing attack alert: That's the headline to an email all Champlain College students, faculty and staff received Wednesday afternoon, warning them to avoid opening an email that-- at first glance-- could have come from the college. Except there was one red flag.

"I love the email address. It looks to be 12 to 15 H's at mailinator.com," said Owen Sanders, a student.

While one email address buried inside the email looks fishy, there were plenty of reasons people might open it.

"It comes in as someone that you know," said Ted Laskaris, chief information officer for Champlain College.

Champlain College was concerned because the hacking email came in disguised as the school's email address. And it contained a link to a Google Document that-- if a student opened it-- would allow scammers to grab information from their account and potentially even change their password!

"I didn't really know what it was talking about, but I know that growing up in a digital world that there's phishing emails that are all around," said Shawn Tkach, a student.

Laskaris says this type of phishing happens every day.

"The odd this is that you start to get used to it, so it seems like the norm," Laskaris said.

Laskaris showed us a live feed of cyberattacks happening around the world.

"It gives you the origins, so which country is going into which country," he explained.

But Laskaris says attacks like this are getting harder to detect and that's why his department has to be ready to react.

"We have to ramp up and tool up to get better to stop the increasingly sophisticated attacks," he said.

So what happened to students who did click on that link? School officials say only a handful of people actually opened the email. They were told to change their passwords and monitor their accounts.