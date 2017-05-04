Google warns of phishing scam

A warning about a new phishing scam targeting Google users.
The scam comes in the form of an email from a trusted source. It prompts targets to open a fraudulent Google document. Clicking on the link takes people to a site that asks for permission to access accounts. If you agree, the app sends phishing emails to all your contacts.
Google says it has disabled the offending accounts, removed fake pages and updated its safe browsing feature.
One telltale sign of the hack: The attack email appears to be directed to the address hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhmailinator.com, and only blind copied to the recipient.
Officials say journalists and people connected to large companies are big targets.
The Martin family has announced the sale of WCAX-TV to Gray Television.
Police say there was another wrong-way driver on the interstate in Vermont. But this time, they say another motorist helped stop the wrong-way driver.
More money is heading to Vermont to battle the opiate crisis.
At the University of Vermont, questions still remain after the theft of a Black Lives Matter flag from campus last fall.
Another school board meeting packed South Burlington Middle School Wednesday night.
The search continued Wednesday night for a missing Bennington man.
A massive police response shut down downtown St. Albans for hours Wednesday. Tactical teams took over Main Street where a distraught man was holed up in an apartment building.
