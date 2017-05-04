Quantcast

Google warns of phishing scam

SAN FRANCISCO -

A warning about a new phishing scam targeting Google users.

The scam comes in the form of an email from a trusted source. It prompts targets to open a fraudulent Google document. Clicking on the link takes people to a site that asks for permission to access accounts. If you agree, the app sends phishing emails to all your contacts.

Google says it has disabled the offending accounts, removed fake pages and updated its safe browsing feature.

One telltale sign of the hack: The attack email appears to be directed to the address hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhmailinator.com, and only blind copied to the recipient.

Officials say journalists and people connected to large companies are big targets.

