Vt. gets more money to fight opiate crisis

More money is heading to Vermont to battle the opiate crisis.

Thursday, the governor and Vermont's congressional delegation announced the state is getting $2 million. That money will go toward prevention, treatment and recovery services. It's the first of two rounds of funding.

Last year, there were 106 opioid-related deaths in Vermont, up 41 percent from 2015.

Since 2010, opioid-related deaths have more than doubled.