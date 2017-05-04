Motorist manages to turn around wrong-way driver

Police say there was another wrong-way driver on the interstate in Vermont. But this time, they say another motorist helped stop the wrong-way driver.

It happened Wednesday at about 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 91 in Vernon.

Vermont State Police say Jessenia Cortes, 25, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was headed south in the northbound lanes. Police say she drove into Massachusetts and another driver managed to get Cortes stopped and turned around in the right direction.

A Vermont trooper found Cortes parked on the shoulder in Dummerston. She's charged with drunk driving.