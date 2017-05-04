Questions remain about flag theft at UVM

At the University of Vermont, questions still remain after the theft of a Black Lives Matter flag from campus last fall.

Students want to know why the school didn't announce that it had caught the person responsible shortly after the theft was reported.

The incident made national headlines.

The university says the student who did it is not enrolled any longer and they won't release that person's identity.

There's a campus meeting planned for Monday.

