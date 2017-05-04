Questions remain about flag theft at UVM

Police say they have captured a man wanted in a Montpelier murder.
Police say they have captured a man wanted in a Montpelier murder.
The Martin family has announced the sale of WCAX-TV to Gray Television.
The Martin family has announced the sale of WCAX-TV to Gray Television.
Police say there was another wrong-way driver on the interstate in Vermont. But this time, they say another motorist helped stop the wrong-way driver.
Police say there was another wrong-way driver on the interstate in Vermont. But this time, they say another motorist helped stop the wrong-way driver.
A warning about a new phishing scam targeting Google users.
A warning about a new phishing scam targeting Google users.
American authorities say the pilot of a small plane registered in Canada has been killed in a crash in northern New York.
American authorities say the pilot of a small plane registered in Canada has been killed in a crash in northern New York.
Airport officials in Claremont, New Hampshire, say a pilot of a small plane landed safely without any injuries after having issues with his landing gear.
Airport officials in Claremont, New Hampshire, say a pilot of a small plane landed safely without any injuries after having issues with his landing gear.
A crash in Stratton sent a teen to the hospital.
A crash in Stratton sent a teen to the hospital.
The search continues for a hiker lost in a New Hampshire forest who has not been seen since last Friday.
The search continues for a hiker lost in a New Hampshire forest who has not been seen since last Friday.