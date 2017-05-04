Vt. museum celebrates 'Star Wars Day'

It's a big day for many fans of one of the highest grossing movie sagas of all time. May 4 is National Star Wars Day.

In honor of the big day, the World War II exhibit at the Norwich University Sullivan Museum and History Center will be sci-fi themed. Right now, they're doing a presentation on how the war influenced director George Lucas when "Star Wars" first came out in 1977.

"Well, I think this is going to give students the opportunity to see how events in history are played out in our cultural arena both in writing, literature, plays and films," said Sarah Henrichs, the director of the Sullivan Museum and History Center.

If you can't make it there, the Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro is having a Star Wars celebration from 3-5 p.m.