Quantcast

Teen injured in Stratton crash - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Teen injured in Stratton crash

Posted: Updated:
STRATTON, Vt. -

A crash in Stratton sent a teen to the hospital.

Vermont State Police say the 16-year-old went off County Road and hit a tree just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The teen had serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene to the hospital in Albany.

Police are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.