1st of 3 Golden Tickets found from Vermont chocolatier

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - The first of three Golden Tickets hidden in chocolate bars made by a Vermont company has been found.

But the ticket found Wednesday by Katrina Razionale gives her free parking for a year in the town of Brattleboro, not a tour of a chocolate factory.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports 1,000 limited edition chocolate bars were created by Vermont's Tavenier Chocolates for the local campaign, designed to get people excited about exploring local independent businesses. Three tickets contained the Golden Tickets.

The promotion, which ends May 14, recreates scenes from the film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," where everyone in town searched for the golden tickets.

On Sunday, there is a special showing of the movie "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" at Brattleboro's Latchis Theater.

