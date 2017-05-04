Quantcast

Pilot killed when small plane from Canada crashes in NY

COLTON, N.Y. (AP) - American authorities say the pilot of a small plane registered in Canada has been killed in a crash in northern New York.

Federal Aviation Administration says a twin-engine Piper PA-31 departed Wednesday night from Jean Lesage International Airport outside Quebec City and was headed to Sainte-Hubert Airport near Montreal.

The FAA says the plane later crashed into a wooded area in the St. Lawrence County town of Colton, in the northwest Adirondack Mountains 95 miles southwest of Montreal. The agency says the pilot was the only person on board.

The St. Lawrence County coroner pronounced the pilot dead at the scene. State police on Thursday identified him as 35-year-old Eric Carrier of St. Gedeon de Beauce, Quebec.

Troopers say the crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

