Quantcast

Gov. Cuomo touts $1.1 billion in new education funding - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Gov. Cuomo touts $1.1 billion in new education funding

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is touting a big jump in public education spending.

The Democratic governor traveled to a school in Queens on Wednesday to celebrate a $1.1 billion increase in school funding.

Overall the state will spend a record $25.8 billion on public education under the budget approved by Cuomo and lawmakers last month.

Cuomo says the investment recognizes the importance of public education, which he says creates economic opportunities and allows New Yorkers of all backgrounds to pursue the American dream.

Cuomo also announced a new round of awards for top teachers. Sixty teachers from around the state will each receive stipends of $5,000 for professional development. Applications and nominations are due later this month.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.