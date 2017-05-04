Gov. Cuomo touts $1.1 billion in new education funding

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is touting a big jump in public education spending.

The Democratic governor traveled to a school in Queens on Wednesday to celebrate a $1.1 billion increase in school funding.

Overall the state will spend a record $25.8 billion on public education under the budget approved by Cuomo and lawmakers last month.

Cuomo says the investment recognizes the importance of public education, which he says creates economic opportunities and allows New Yorkers of all backgrounds to pursue the American dream.

Cuomo also announced a new round of awards for top teachers. Sixty teachers from around the state will each receive stipends of $5,000 for professional development. Applications and nominations are due later this month.

