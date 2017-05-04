Cuomo joins governors urging Trump to uphold climate deal

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has joined 11 other governors prodding President Donald Trump to participate in international efforts to combat climate change.

The governors sent a joint letter to Trump on Tuesday urging him to uphold the United States' greenhouse gas reduction goals outlined in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

The U.S. agreed to reduce its annual greenhouse gas emissions by 26 to 28 percent below 2005 levels, or by about 1.6 billion tons, by 2025.

The letter says failure to uphold the deal puts the U.S. at economic and technological disadvantages with countries such as China and India.

Cuomo says New York already has committed to the global effort with its Clean Energy Standard that aims for 50 percent of electricity from renewable energy by 2030.

