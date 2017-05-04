NH House greenlights more money for full-day kindergarten

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House has given an initial green light to more money for full-day kindergarten programs, marking a key success on one of Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's top initiatives.

The kindergarten bill passed Thursday with majority support from Democrats and 87 Republicans. It now goes to the House Finance Committee for another look, but Thursday's vote shows the measure likely has votes for final passage.

Sununu supports expanding money for kindergarten programs. New Hampshire gives districts half the normal amount of money per student for kindergartners, even if the program is full-day. The bill would give districts with full-day programs the same amount of money per student as it gives for other grades.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.