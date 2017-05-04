NH House considering lawmaker's alleged misogyny

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House has voted to look into online comments made by a fellow House member who's been accused of creating an online forum where users are known to degrade women.

But the inquiry will only include comments Republican Rep. Robert Fisher made this term. That means many of his online comments about women's intelligence and whether men should videotape sexual encounters won't be included in the inquiry.

Fisher voted Thursday in favor of the inquiry.

Meanwhile, several dozen people gathered outside the Statehouse to call for his ouster.

The Daily Beast previously reported that Fisher created "The Red Pill" and linked to comments he'd made online appearing to normalize rape and insult women's intelligence. Fisher said the article took his comments out of context.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.