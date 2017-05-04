Pilot reports landing gear problems, lands safely

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) - Airport officials in Claremont, New Hampshire, say a pilot of a small plane landed safely without any injuries after having issues with his landing gear.

Roger Hamel, a Claremont Municipal Airport manager, tells the Eagle Times the pilot shut off all power to the Cessna 210 before landing Wednesday afternoon and was able to walk away.

Claremont Fire Chief Richard Bergeron said that the plane was based in Lebanon, and was on a return flight from Nashua when the pilot, John Wilson, reported that he was unable to lower the landing gear.

Firefighters and emergency personnel waited as the small plane circled the airport and touched down on the runway. Firefighters controlled and cleaned up a small gasoline leak.

