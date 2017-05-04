Search for missing NH hiker continues after call

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) - The search continues for a hiker lost in a New Hampshire forest who has not been seen since last Friday. The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says that the man, Randy Willett, was able to call 911 on Tuesday to say he had fallen into a brook off of a trail.

WMUR-TV reports that the call was dropped before Willett could provide any more information about his possible location. The 911 operator was not able to immediately identify the caller as Willett, but officials determined that the caller was Willett later on after obtaining a planned hiking agenda from Willett's family.

As of late Wednesday, Willett had not been located by search teams. National Guard crews will resume the search Thursday.

