Vt. murder suspect captured in Fla. - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. murder suspect captured in Fla.

DELTONA, Fla. -

Police say they have captured a man wanted in a Montpelier murder.

Vermont State Police say Jayveon Caballero was arrested in Deltona, Florida, today.

Cabellero, 29, of Barre, is suspected of gunning down Markus Allen back in January. Investigators said Caballero hopped on a bus after the murder of the mental health worker and disappeared.

Police say extradition proceedings are underway to return Cabellero to Vermont to face charges of second-degree murder.

