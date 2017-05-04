Vermont governor threatens veto to get health care plan

The governor's plan to get all teachers into one health care negotiation continues to dominate discussion in the legislature's final days.

The governor's plan isn't currently in any tax or budget bill, but he says the year's work won't be done until it is.

Last night Republicans fell just one short vote of getting the governor's plan onto an education tax bill, but the governor is not signaling defeat.

He says he's glad lawmakers have concluded health care negotiations will yield millions in savings.

"Now, it's just a matter of agreeing on how to return those dollars to taxpayers across the state. I am unwilling to to walk away from up to $26 million in savings a year for taxpayers," said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

The governor has signaled that he would veto tax and spending plans that don't include his plan. While he hasn't used the word, he did confirm to reporters that that's his plain meaning.

However, he continues to say he believes agreement can be reached without having to go down that road.

The debate also played out at Montpelier's School Board meeting Wednesday night.

The board signed off on a resolution opposing the governor's plan. What makes this really interesting is Senate Pro Tem Tim Ashe's Chief of Staff serves on the board.

He didn't propose the resolution, but did circulate an email first calling on the board to leave the School Board's Association and Superintendent's Association for "pimping the governor's proposal" and accused fellow board members of union busting.



WCAX asked Ashe about it, but he declined to comment during his legislative work hours.

That policy didn't previously stop him from discussing his personal position with the School Boards' Association at a governor's press conference last week.

Related Stories:

Lawmakers have a new plan to cut teacher health care costs

Governor's teacher health plan proposal delayed but not dead

Could last-minute proposal from governor keep lawmakers working late?

Is it too late to save millions on teachers' health care?