Vermont governor won't threaten veto to get health care plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's Republican Gov. Phil Scott says he won't threaten a veto to pressure lawmakers into considering his plan to save money on teacher's health care, despite Republicans begging for him to do so after losing a fight to pass his plan.

The plan would save money and reduce property taxes by taking advantage of new, less expensive health care plans for teachers. Republicans want teachers to negotiate their contracts with the state, but Democrats say statewide negotiations will infringe on teachers' collective bargaining rights.

The Democratic controlled House blocked the plan Wednesday night.

House Republican minority leader Don Turner said he met with Scott on Thursday asking him to threaten a veto, but when pressed by reporters, Scott said lawmakers should have flexibility to "do the right thing."

